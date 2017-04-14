Check Out What Bands and Artists Are Performing This Year!… More
Check Out What Bands and Artists Are Performing This Year!… More
In honor of Florida people Friday: One Florida nurse is fed up with people who aren’t taking the flu epidemic seriously! She (sarcastically) educates people how prevent the flu from continuing to spread! Watch now! … More
Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel is okay, but his BMW didn’t fair quite so well! … More
Help us add to the list! What was your fib! Tell us your last lie with #MyLastWhiteLie and tag @945KSMB on Facebook & Twitter! … More
With all the negative news in the world, let this video brighten your mood! Click now to see a “super” heartwarming video! … More
Tisha Campbell-Martin recently did an interview and hinted that we could be getting a Martin reboot!… More
Text BEADS to 62582 for your chance to ride on the ROUTE 92 Youngsville parade float with the KSMB morning show! You and a guest can win passes to ride Saturday 2/10/2018 PLUS VIP for you and 4 friends to see Sideshow at Route 92 at 8:00 pm that night, as well as a $50…… More
Click Here To See What Parades Are Happening Near You!… More
Join the poll and weigh in! Does a straw have 1 hole or two?… More
Is there anything Tom Hanks can’t do? Whether he’s stranded on an island with a volleyball, some kid’s cowboy toy, or creating Disneyland and Mary Poppins movies; I mean it’s safe to say he has done it all. And now he wants to be your neighbor in a new biopic You Are My Friend. Click here…… More
How is your New Year’s Resolution going? … More
Remember a while back when they combined a donut with a croissant aka the cronut? Well, meet the tacro. A taco shell fused with a croissant! Read about the tacro here!… More
Literally tired of not getting sleep? I’m not sure why this has never occurred to any of us before. Click here for more!… More
New technology has changed a lot about the modern world, and now it could be replacing bartenders! Click to see the new robobar in Mississippi. … More
Missed the Grammy’s last night! We get your fill of everything that happened here! … More