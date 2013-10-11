There is no custom code to display.

There is no custom code to display.

Top Stories

The Weekend Warmup

The Weekend Warmup

Welcome to the all-new, “Weekend Warmup.” So many of you have been asking over the years, “Hey! What happened to Wayback Wednesday and Flashback Friday?”   Back in the day, KSMB was the radio station that created the super popular 5 O’Clock Blastoff. Several stations now do their own version or spinoff of the Blastoff, Wayback…More

Join the KSMB Text Club!

Join the KSMB Text Club!

Do you want INSIDER access to win great prizes from 94.5 KSMB including free tickets to concerts or other exclusive artist events, cash, and more? Or did you miss the deadline to renew your KSMB INSIDER Text Club membership? Then become a KSMB INSIDER now so we can interact with you via your cell phone! Join…More

Playlist

Concert Calendar

Headlines