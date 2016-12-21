KSMB Live at Rox: Contest

Listen weekdays to 94.5 KSMB to jump on our Guest List to win tickets to some of the hottest shows in the South at Rox Nightclub inside Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in Charenton!

Keith Frank, the Molly Ringwalds, Todd O’Neill, Cupid, LA Roxx, Lil Nate, The Chee Weez, Frank Foster, 5th Avenue, Spank the Monkey, DJ Trashy and more play live from the giant stage inside Rox!

Bobby Novosad DJ’s before and after every show so the party rocks all night and, Rox doesn’t have to close at 2am.

Each week we will announce who is performing and get YOU plus 1 inside, FREE! If you win, you also qualify to win a VIP booth upstairs plus a $100 bar tab that we select from all winners!

Find out who is playing and when by clicking here… at http://www.cypressbayou.com/entertainment/rox.