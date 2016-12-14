KSMB Kid’s Christmas at HobbyTown – Enter to WIN

94.5 KSMB and Bobby Novosad in the Morning are teaming up with Santa Claus and HobbyTown on Johnston St., to help families affected by the August flooding to have a great Christmas!

If your family or someone you know has kids that lost all of their toys, we are here with the hookup.

Write us a short letter below explaining the situation. Include the names and ages of the children. On Christmas Eve morning, twelve families will join Bobby Novosad and Santa Claus to go on a $200 shopping spree at HobbyTown! Kids get to pick out anything and everything up to $200!

Submit your letter of 250 words or less here and please include ALL details.

Twelve winners will be selected and called on Friday, December 23rd to go shopping Christmas Eve morning at HobbyTown!