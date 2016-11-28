The Salvation Army Christmas Tree

This Christmas when you see the Salvation Army red kettles, you are seeing a symbol of hope, help and love. Every dollar placed in a red kettle will be used to change the lives of men, women and children in the Acadiana Area. Hungry stomachs will be fed, homes warmed, hearts filled with joy and addictions broken. When you donate to a red kettle you can expect your contribution to do the most good in our community. Join 94.5 KSMB December 8th from 5pm-7pm at Paul Michaels in River Ranch to help give back this holiday season by donating to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle!

Salvation Army – Angel Tree, go buy any local Regions Bank and the Mall of Acadiana to adopt and angel today. These are kids and seniors that are less fortunate. This year Salvation Army will be helping anyone who was affected by the flood (Tree will be located in Center Court near Annie’s. till December 16th) They (we) want every child to have a Christmas this season. 11/29 through 12/16

Salvation Army – Red Kettles: Red Kettles are designed to raise awareness for Salvation Army programs and services at The Salvation Army in Lafayette. This is money will be used to operate their programs/services year round. When you put change in the kettle, expect change. -This year every child should have a Christmas. – Change changes lives… December 17th through December 24th.